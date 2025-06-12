/WTC Final 2025, SA vs AUS : Cummins breaks multiple records with five-wicket haul at Lord's

June 12, 2025 will always be a special day for Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins. During ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's stadium in London, Cummins produced a magical bowling performance and broke three major records.

Let's glance at the three records that Cummins broke on day 2 (June 12) of WTC Final against South Africa:

Record 1: Best Bowling Figures in a WTC Final

Cummins finished with stunning figures of 6 wickets for just 28 runs, the best-ever bowling performance in a World Test Championship Final. He bowled with precision and pace, constantly troubling the South African batters.

Record 2: Most Fifers as Test Captain for Australia

With this six-wicket haul, Cummins now has nine five-wicket hauls as a captain in Test cricket. He equalled legendary Australian skipper Richie Benaud, who has as many fifers as Cummins. Only the 1992 World Cup-winning captain for Pakistan, Imran Khan, has more fifers (11) than Cummins.

Record 3: Most Fifers in the Current WTC Cycle

Cummins also became the bowler with the most five-wicket hauls (6) in the current World Test Championship cycle, further proving his consistency and impact for Australia across matches.

Earlier, on Thursday (June 12) South Africa resumed their innings at 43/4 with captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham at the crease. The pair added 64 runs and looked to steady the innings. Just when it seemed like South Africa might take the game away from the defending champions, Marnus Labuschagne produced a moment of brilliance in the field to dismiss the Proteas skipper and break the partnership. From there, it was only Cummins vs South Africa at Lord's.

Cummins' victims on the day included Bavuma, Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada. He picked five of the last six wickets to end South Africa’s hopes of a comeback.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Cummins for his exceptional performance. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

“I don’t remember a time when the Aussies needed something from Cummins that he didn’t deliver.”

It was truly a memorable day for the Aussie skipper; with an exceptional spell, he broke three significant records and turned the game for Australia.