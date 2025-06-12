/WTC Final | SA vs AUS: Labuschagne takes screamer at covers to dismiss Bavuma - WATCH

South Africa had the upper hand in the first session on day 2 (June 12) of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord’s until Marnus Labuschagne changed things with a stunning diving catch that dismissed well-set Temba Bavuma.

The South African captain was looking good, scoring freely and reaching 36 with four boundaries and a six. But then, Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, broke the momentum with a key wicket.

Also Read - SA batter Bedingham 'obstructs the field' but given not out in WTC Final? Here's what the rule says

Australia’s fast bowlers were accurate and consistent, even though South Africa showed more intent on Day 2. They hadn’t managed to build a big lead. Bavuma had put together a strong stand with David Bedingham, but in the 40th over he went for a stylish cover drive. The shot had decent timing, but it wasn’t placed well. Labuschagne at short cover, reacted quickly, dived to his right, and pulled off a stunning catch. Check the video below:

Day 1 at Lord’s was all about the bowlers, with 14 wickets falling in a gripping start to the match. Kagiso Rabada led the way for South Africa with an excellent five-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen supported well with 3 for 49. Australia had looked steady at one point thanks to fifties from Steve Smith and Beau Webster, but a sudden collapse after tea saw them lose five wickets for just 20 runs, ending their innings at 212.

In reply, Mitchell Starc sparked an Australian comeback. He struck twice early and with help from fellow pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. After a stead first session on second day for South Africa, where they added 78 runs for one wicket, Australia were back at their best.

Skipper Cummins struck early in the second session with two wickets in an over. South Africa could not overcome the double blows and were folded out for a paltry 138 in the first innings and conceded a 74-run lead.

Cummins finished with a six-for and reached 300 Test wickets as well.