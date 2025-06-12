/SA batter Bedingham 'obstructs the field' but given not out in WTC Final? Here's what the rule says

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final day 2 (June 12) between Australia and South Africa saw a potential controversial moment in the morning session. The moment came in the last over before lunch as Protea batter David Bedingham knowingly 'obstructed the field' but the umpires decided to give not not after some half-hearted appeals by a couple of Aussie players.

On the third ball of innings' 49th over by Beau Webster, Bedingham got a thick inside edge on the ball which went into the flap of his pads. The ball almost popped out itself as Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey came forward to collect a potential catch. Check the video below:

Bedingham, however, took matter in his own hands, literally, and took the ball before dropping it on the ground close to his foot. After an appeal by Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffney turned it down. The Aussie let it go as well.

Here's what the rule says about all this:

"Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he

uses the bat or any part of his person to return the ball to any fielder," says ICC's rule book about WTC playing conditions in section 37.4 regarding Obstructing the field clause.

The umpires, however, might have though that the ball wasn't going to fall itself in which case it was a dead ball and hence rendering the appeal by the Aussies null and void.

Nonetheless, no batter should be doing what Bedingham, who scored a valiant 45 before being dismissed, did that too at the biggest stage. This incident will surely invoke a decision with different people having different point of views.