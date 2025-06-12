/Will Karun Nair be able to withstand Test pressure? Batter gets Karnataka teammate's backing before impending return to cricket

Karun Nair has seen it all when it comes to his cricketing career - from 303 not out to getting dropped for eight years. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, he gets another chance at his cricketing career for India on Test tour of England which begins on June 20. He has already showed his form with a double ton in the first warm up game and is expected to play in the first Test.

Commenting on his inclusion, his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul, as reported by the ICC, said: "I've known him for a very long time and the months that he spent here in the UK playing cricket and how hard and how lonely it was for him to be able to do all of that and come back into the Indian Team - I think it's special for him, for his family and for friends like us who've seen his journey."

"It's very inspiring as well and hopefully his experience and his learnings from playing county cricket here will hold him in good stead when he plays the Test matches here (England)," he added.

Nair himself was emotional on getting a chance he had asked for on a social media post about two and a half years back. Have a look at the post below which has also been shared by the ICC:

"It feels very special, very grateful and very fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again," he told the BCCI.tv.

"Really looking forward and excited to grab this opportunity with both hands.

"I am sure there will be a lot of feelings – ones that I cannot express right now and it will be a special feeling."

Karun will be hoping to reprise what he did the last time he played a Test against England - scoring a historic 303 and becoming only the second Indian to to reach the triple hundred milestone in Tests.