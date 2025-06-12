/Biggest show-off buy in IPL? Indian all-rounder won titles with CSK and MI without playing a single game with them

Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a lot of players being bought on the promise of talent but none was better than a choice Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made ahead of IPL 2021 auction. They bought a player from Punjab Kings (then KXIP) for INR 9.25 crore (US$ 1,273,000 approx.) but never played him in the season.

Moreover, CSK won the title in IPL 2021 and the player - Krishnappa Gotham - went on to win the title without breaking a sweat and pocketing all the money. Before he won with CSK, he already had a title to his name with Mumbai Indians in 2017 - that too without playing for them in the season.

Isn't Krishnappa Gowtham the quirkiest buy of the IPL history? Let's have a look at his journey:

Gowtham is only one of the 10 players to win a title with both MI (2017) and CSK (2021) but the only player to do so without playing a single game for any of the franchise. He even played for India in one off ODI in July 2021 against Sri Lanka and that remains his only international appearance.

It was with Rajasthan Royals in 2018 that Gowtham caught limelight of Shane Warne - Royals skipper during 2008 IPL title win. He played full season with RR in IPL 2018 and took 11 wickets - showing promise. He also took the team to win against MI with 11 ball 33 not out in a crunch game.

But in the next season, he just took one wicket in seven games before moving to Punjab in IPL 2020. After getting no game time with CSK in 2021, he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 mega auction where he spent three seasons but playing only 12 games in total and taking eight wickets during the stint. In IPL 2025, he went unsold.

Overall, he played 36 IPL games with 21 wickets and none of them are with CSK & MI - the franchises with whom he has two IPL titles.