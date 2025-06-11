Winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tough job but a lot of players have done it more than once. Among those players is Aditya Tare - a Mumbai-based batter - who has joint second most IPL titles (5) to his name to go with the likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

While rest of the three players with five IPL titles are a big name in international cricket - Tare never get to play for India - an unfortunate thing. The batter was also not given proper chances in the IPL despite being part of the five title-winning squad.

Also Read - Cricket Australia wants to give Rohit and Kohli 'great send-off' - Here's why

Is Aditya Tare IPL's most underrater player despite winning five titles? Let's have a look at his numbers:

He won his first IPL title in 2013 with Mumbai Indians before repeating the feat in 2015. MI also owe their second title to Tare's match-winning six off Rajasthan Royals' bowler James Faulkner which propelled them to the playoffs and subsequently winning the title.

In 2016, he was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 12 million (1.2 crore) and the side won their maiden IPL title while Tare won his third and second in a row.

In 2019 and 2020 IPL seasons, he was part of Mumbai Indians' squad but didn't get to play a single game, although the side won a title both years and he took his tally to five IPL titles.

Overall, he played in just 35 IPL games despite being a part of the league since 2009/10 season and scored 339 runs at a strike rate of 124. He managed only one fifty in the cash-rich league - 59 - which is also his highest score.

Despite hard luck in IPL and not playing for India, he remains a regular fixture for Mumbai in domestic cricket with 101 first class (Ranji Trophy) games with 5,608 runs and 10 tons, 92 List A (50-over) matches with 2,619 runs and 130 T20s including the ones he played in IPL with 2,630 runs.