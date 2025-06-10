/Cricket Australia wants to give Rohit and Kohli 'great send-off' - Here's why

Cricket Australia is all set to give a 'great send-off' to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on India's white-ball tour Down Under later in the year. India, led by ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, will be traveling to Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is in October in what could be the last tour of Rohit and Virat on Australian soil.

With both players retired from Test cricket and T20Is, the three ODIs will be the only opportunity for them to play in front of the Aussie crowd, if they continue to play till then. Both the players last toured Australia for Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test series 2024-25 which India lost 1-3.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg, however, is upbeat on the prospect of bumper summer which involves both India men and women teams' tours to Australia along with Ashes.

Also Read - Why Labuschagne opening in WTC Final 2025? Australia drops opener Konstas for THIS all-rounder vs SA

Greenberg, while talking to reporters as reported by Times of India, said: "I think we saw real momentum last year on the back of the BGT series — you know, some record-breaking ticket sales. And I anticipate that we’ll see a number of sellouts across the summer, really starting in August and going through until March."

"This might be a summer like we’ve never seen before, just in terms of the amount of content. And if you think about the quality of the players coming, particularly from India — this might be the last time we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country. If that’s the case — who knows, it might not be — but if it is, we want to make sure we give them a great send-off and acknowledge the incredible contribution they've made to international cricket," he added.

Both Rohit and Virat are in the fag end of their career and it remains to be seen if they'll talk part in the ODI World Cup 2027 - still two years away - in Africa.