/Why Labuschagne opening in WTC Final 2025? Australia dropped opener Konstas so they could play THIS all-rounder vs SA

Australia have always played aggressive and bold cricket which has been visible in their playing XI for WTC Final 2025 against South Africa as well. The defending champions have announced the final 11 players on the eve of the ultimate Test against South Africa which begins June 11 at Lord's.

19-year-old opener Sam Konstas, however, has been left out of the final playing XI as Marnus Labuschagne is set to open for the Aussies vs Proteas in WTC Final.

With David Warner retired, Australia tried a couple of options including Steve Smith before locking in Konstas for the slot. The teenager made his debut against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25 and immediately impressed everyone.

Explaining the decision to drop Konstas, Australia skipper Cummins as reported by ICC, said: “Realistically, he's really young, he's got a long career ahead of him.”

"With Marnus moving, we thought it’s one spot up really. It’s not too different to batting three. Marnus has experience, he has done well here at Lord's and in England in general," he added.

By making Labuschagne open, Australia managed to bring all-rounder Cameron Green in the side while retaining Beau Webster as well.

Webster, also an all-rounder, made his debut in the Sydney Test of BGT 2024-25 against India and scored 57 in debut Test innings before following it up with a 34-ball 39 runs in the second innings. He also took a wicket and provided much-needed breathing room for Australia's four-Test tired attack.

He broke into the Aussie side on the back of his 2023-24 Sheffield Shield season where he scored 938 runs and took 30 wickets as well. His record-breaking season put him next to Sir Garfield Sobers as only second player to score 900+ runs and take 30 or more wickets in a single Shield season.

Since his debut against India, he also played in two Tests in Sri Lanka and gave good enough returns to keep his place for the most important Test of his short career so far.