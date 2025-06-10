Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tough tournament to win - ask Virat Kohli - it took him 18 years to finally get the trophy in IPL 2025. With the win, Kohli joined Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni - arguably his biggest contemporary Indian players - to have at least one IPL trophy to their name. All three players, however, had one common player with them during the IPL title win - Josh Hazlewood.

The Australian pacer has worked as the common factor for all three teams he has played and won and IPL final with - Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025. Isn't Hazlewood IPL's lucky charm? Let's see his record:

He's the only foreign player to have won three IPL finals with different teams. He has never lost a final whenever played including with RCB - that is the biggest reason in his favour for tagging him as IPL's lucky charm.

In 2015 though, he had withdrawn from Mumbai Indians' squad a day after the season had started to keep himself fresh for Australia matches. He also did not take part in the season opener for Mumbai against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 8 before withdrawing on April 9.

His IPL debut came in 2021 with CSK and he went on to win the title in his inaugural IPL season. He played in nine matches and picked up 11 wickets including 2/29 in the final.

His third title is the most recent one with RCB - a side he has been associated with since 2022 - immediately after winning the 2021 IPL.

Hazlewood picked up 22 wickets in 12 games in the title-winning IPL 2025 season including 1/54 in the final - 22 runs of these 54, however, came in the last over but RCB had secured the title by then.

Overall, Hazlewood has played 39 IPL games and taken 37 wickets but his three titles make him one of the most successful players in the tournament history.