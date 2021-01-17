Top 10 world news: Navalny leaves for Russia, UK Covid situation worsens, and more

The Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has started his journey back to his home country, Russia, months after recovering from a poisoning attack carried out on him — allegedly by Kremlin. He has also claimed to be innocent as he faces imminent arrest upon arrival in Moscow. Meanwhile, the UK has assured locals that all adults will be vaccinated by September. This statement came as the NHS Chief claimed a patient is being admitted in hospitals every 30 seconds due to the coronavirus.

Click on headlines to read more

Alexei Navalny leaves for Russia; shrugs possibility of arrest

Alexei Navalny had been in Germany for the past five months after he was flown there for treatment against a Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Countries failing to fund climate change adaptation, says United Nations

United Nations says the world is not doing enough to deal with the catastrophic effects of climate change. The agency added that countries are falling short of promises part of the Paris deal.

'One coronavirus patient getting admitted in hospitals every 30 seconds': NHS

His statement has come a few days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said nearly 37,000 people are already admitted in hospitals and the figures are expected to increase.

Former FBI chief Comey wants Trump impeached, but not prosecuted

Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey recently said that he wants US President Donald Trump impeached for inciting a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, but does not want to see him prosecuted.

China: Rescue workers hear 'knocking sounds' from 22 trapped miners

After almost a week, rescuers said they heard "knocking sounds" after they drilled down to the mine, but still need to confirm it.

UK's Dominic Raab urges China to let UN investigate Xinjiang camps

The UK has urged China to allow the UN rights inspectors to visit Xinjiang and investigate the "appalling" allegations being raised against the human rights abuse the minority group is being subjected to in the area.

Brazil's regulator delays emergency authorisation of Sputnik V

Brazil’s health regulator has delayed the approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, citing the need for more data on the vaccine.

Kamala Harris set to resign from Senate on Monday: Aides

An aide close to Harris told the local media that the incoming Vice President and a current US Senator will be resigning to prepare for her takeover of the VP position.

'All adults to be vaccinated by September in UK': Dominic Raab

Raab, during an interview with a local media house, revealed that vaccinating two million adults by September is the aim that the government is working towards.

Kamala Harris' husband appears as '@SecondGentleman' on Twitter

Douglas Emhoff's new Twitter account's bio reads 'Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris.