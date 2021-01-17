Former FBI chief Comey wants Trump impeached, but not prosecuted

Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey recently said that he wants US President Donald Trump impeached for inciting a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, but does not want to see him prosecuted.



Comey believes that prosecuting Trump would give him the attention he craves, paving way for years of the “Donald Trump show”, Comey told Sky News.

He added how his prosecution could overshadow the progress by Joe Biden in attempting to unite America, while saying that it’s what Trump “would want the most”.

"I have never seen an adult with a greater hunger for affirmation than Donald Trump”, he said.

Trump is immune from prosecution as president, but in three days, it could all change, opening pathways for him to be charged for crimes committed before or during his presidential term.

Comey was fired by Trump while the FBI was investigating the role of Russia in the 2016 presidential elections. Since then, he has become a major critic of Trump.

He also referred to Trump as the “dictionary definition of a demagogue”, while adding that he aimed not just to lie to the people, but also to destroy the idea of the existence of truth.

Recently, US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, making it the first such instance in US history that a president has faced impeachment twice.

The attack on US Capitol leave five people, including a police officer dead. Since then, authorities have put out warnings of potential violence leading to the inauguration of Biden as the next president of United States.