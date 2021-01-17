Kamala Harris set to resign from Senate on Monday: Aides

Two days before the US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, the incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will be resigning from the Senate.

An aide close to Harris told the local media that the incoming Vice President and a current US Senator will be resigning to prepare for her takeover of the VP position, after she defeated the Republican candidate, Mike Pence, in the recently-concluded US election 2020.

As per the reports, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is aware of Harris' decision and has elected Democrat Alex Padilla, now California's secretary of state, to replace Harris in her remaining two terms in the office.

She will not be giving any farewell speech, as per reports, as the Senate is not scheduled to reconvene until the eve of Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Harris won the November 2015 elections and took over the office by defeating Loretta Sanchez in the general election.

Padilla is currently the 32nd Secretary of State. He took over the position in 2015 and will be the first Latino senator from California. While his selection is conformed, his date of joining has not yet been made clear.