Joe Biden, Kamala Harris drop inaugural playlist featuring Beyonce, Dua Lipa & more

America is only a few days away from getting their new President, and ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, the president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris have released the soundtrack for the inauguration day.



The 46-song playlist consists of current Hits & throwback songs from our favourite singers. The collection features Beyonce's 'Find Your Way Back' and Dua Lipa's 'Levitating', and SZA’s very latest, 'Good Days', as well as the list also consist of classic tunes like The Doobie Brothers' 'What a Fool Believes' and Led Zeppelin's 'Fool in the Rain.'

The Biden Inauguration Committee shared the playlist in a Twitter, "@DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders." the Committee wrote.

Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021

"As this wonderous transition of power ensues, we strongly hold the joy of these select songs to be self-evident," reads the playlist's description on Spotify.

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement: “During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected. Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip-hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock ‘n’ roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals. Today we are excited to share President-elect Biden’s and Vice-President Elect Harris’ official inaugural playlist with the nation. These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

The playlist is available now on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music.