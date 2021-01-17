China: Rescue workers hear 'knocking sounds' from 22 trapped miners

Almost a week after 22 gold miners were trapped underground in east China, the search and rescue team has finally detected signs of life.

A blast took place on January 10 in a gold mine which damaged the exit ladder, making it impossible for the miners to come out of the suffocating mine.

The authorities were unable to establish any contact with the workers stuck in the mine, giving way to the assumption that nobody survived the blast.

However, now, after almost a week, rescuers said they heard "knocking sounds" after they drilled down to the mine, but still need to confirm it, as reported by local media.

For now, to safeguard the miners from starving, the local authorities are planning to lower down food and telephone lines into the mine.

The mine is owned by the Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd. and was under construction when the accident took place.

After the accident, two officials were sacked by the authorities.

China has been infamous for putting the lives of miners at risk In December 2020, 14 miners lost their lives trapped underground following a coal and gas blast at a mine in southwest China.