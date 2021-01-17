Countries failing to fund climate change adaptation measures, says United Nations

United Nations says the world is not doing enough to deal with the catastrophic effects of climate change. The agency added that countries are falling short of promises part of the Paris deal.

UN added how countries are failing at “adaptation” which refers to measures in place to reduce the effects of climate change on communities, and improving the ability of communities to deal with disasters like floods and drought.

Adaptation is one of the key dictates of the Paris deal.

As part of the Paris deal, countries are required to implement adaptation measures through planning. In addition, it also has a provision for funding for countries that at the highest risk of dealing with the fallout of climate change.

In the UN Environment Programme Adaptation Gap report, it was revealed that the current financing of $30 billion annually falls short of the $70 billion required in developing nations.

Also read: 2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record, EU climate change service says

In addition, the report claimed that the real cost of adapting to climate change and its effects in developing countries could be as high as $300 billion every year. By mid-century this could shoot up to $500 billion.

"The hard truth is that climate change is upon us," Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director said.

Also read: UK PM urges using scientific advances to battle climate change

"Its impacts will intensify and hit vulnerable countries and communities the hardest -- even if we meet the Paris Agreement goals of holding global warming this century to well below 2C”, Andersen added.

In addition, the report urged for more funding for adaptation measures, through both public and private players. It also suggest a nature-based approach which focuses on protecting and restoring ecosystems.