Top 10 World News: Multiple blasts rock Pakistan, Hamas proposes truce in Gaza, and more

In Pakistan, in the lead-up to crucial general elections, deadly blasts have been reported from different parts of the nation. In the Middle East, militant group Hamas has reportedly proposed a ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing conflict with Israel. Meanwhile, the EU has initiated legal action against Hungary's controversial sovereignty law. In India, the Uttarakhand Assembly has passed a landmark Uniform Civil Code Bill. Meanwhile, in the world of sports, reports suggest that Virat Kohli may miss the upcoming third and fourth Test against England.

As Pakistan prepares for closely watched elections for national and provincial assemblies, on Wednesday (Feb 7th) multiple blasts in the nation have claimed at least 28 lives. Follow WION for all the LIVE updates.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has put forth a four-month (135 days) ceasefire plan aimed at ending the ongoing war between its fighters and Israel, reported Reuters.

The European Commission, on Wednesday (Feb 7) launched legal action against Hungary’s controversial “sovereignty law” which the ruling Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban said was necessary to protect Budapest from foreign political interference.

Saudi Arabia told the United States that it can't have any relations with Israel in the absence of recognition of the Palestinian state, a report published by the news agency Reuters said on Wednesday (Feb 7).

The Kremlin, on Tuesday (Feb 6) confirmed that Tucker Carlson has been granted permission to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Moscow rejected the former Fox News anchor’s claims that he was the only one among Western media figures trying to interview the Russian president amid the ongoing war.

In India, the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday (Feb 7) passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government.

On the eve of Pakistan's general elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a pre-recorded message from the leader to the nation's public.

In the United States, a jury has, for the first time, found a parent guilty of failing to stop their child from committing a crime. 45-year-old Jennifer Crumbley has become the first US parent to be convicted of manslaughter over a mass shooting carried out by her son Ethan in November 2021.

Pyhäsalmi Mine, which happens to be Europe's deepest base metal mine, is being given a new lease on life, one that will help the planet. Here's everything you need to know