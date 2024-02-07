Saudi Arabia says no ties with Israel until Palestinian state is 'recognised'

Saudi Arabia told the United States that it can't have any relations with Israel in the absence of recognition of the Palestinian state, a report published by the news agency Reuters said on Wednesday (Feb 7).

As quoted, a statement released by a ministry said that Riyadh repeated its request for permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to acknowledge a Palestinian state on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement read, "Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Riyadh reiterated "its call to the permanent members of the UN security council that have not yet recognised the Palestinian state, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital".

This statement comes after comments by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who told reporters on Tuesday that talks on Saudi-Israeli normalisation were "ongoing".

Kirby also said that Washington had "received positive feedback from both sides that they're willing to continue to have those discussions".

This comes amid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned visit to Saudi Arabia this week. He also stopped in Egypt, Qatar and then Israel. US President Joe Biden's administration has been pressing Saudi Arabia to recognise Israel.

Blinken is aiming to finalise a truce deal to limit the escalation happening due to the Israel-Hamas war, which started after the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

Before the Israel-Hamas war, Riyadh had even set out criteria, including security guarantees from Washington and assistance in constructing a civilian nuclear programme. But all the progress appears to have gone in vain.

Hamas militants launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel, killing about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, claim Israeli authorities. Hamas had also taken some 250 people as hostages, some of them were later returned as part of a deal in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

After the attack, Israel responded with several strikes on Gaza and has continued its offensive since then killing at least 27,708 people as of February 6, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

