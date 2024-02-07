Israel war: Hamas proposes a four-month Gaza truce plan, says report

Palestinian militant group Hamas has put forth a four-month (135 days) ceasefire plan aimed at ending the ongoing war between its fighters and Israel, reported Reuters. The plan reportedly proposes freeing of all hostages, withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. Qatar and Egypt, who have been mediating between the warring sides had sent an offer last week. The response from Hamas is a counterproposal. There is a considerable diplomatic push from different parts of the world, including from the United States for an extended halt and even end to the ongoing war.

Israel did not immediately respond publicly to the fresh proposal and it has been maintaining that it will not be withdrawing its troops till Hamas is wiped out.

What is in Hamas' ceasefire proposal?

As reported by Reuters, Hamas has proposed a truce in three phases. Each phase would last for 45 days. the group has reportedly agreed to free remaining Israeli hostages but in exchange for Palestinian prisoners currently in Israel's custody. The group has reportedly proposed that the exchange would take place on October 7.

Last year, Hamas launched its attack on Israel on the same date.

Hamas says that after exchange of prisoners and hostages, reconstruction of Gaza would begin as Israeli forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

It has been reported that although Hamas is not demanding guarantee of a permanent ceasefire, but has said that end of the war should be agreed upon before release of hostages.

Hamas has proposed that the first phase will see both sides would release women, children under the age of 19 and elderly from its custody.

The second phase would see release of all remaining male hostages.

In third phase, bodies and remains will be exchanged.

US deploys big guns

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is already in Israel after meeting Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The US President Joe Biden said on Monday (February 6) that Hamas' response to initial proposal made by Israel, US, Qatar and Egypt was a little 'over the top'. He however did not specificaly refer to any particular proposal.