Israel-Gaza war: Blinken reviewing Hamas’ ‘over the top’ response to proposed Gaza deal

Hamas said it responded to a framework proposal for a new ceasefire deal on Tuesday (Feb 6), which the US and Israel are believed to be reviewing. The provisions of the deal have been hammered out by Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt; however, the details have not been released yet. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is playing a key role in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, said he was "optimistic" and noted that the militant group's response to the blueprint was "in general positive."

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas said it still sought "a comprehensive and complete" ceasefire. Israel, on the other hand, maintains it will not halt the war permanently until Hamas is destroyed.

USA’s response

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was reviewing the response and would discuss it with Israeli officials on Wednesday (Feb 7). "There's still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible," he said in Doha.

BBC reported that Joe Biden has described the deal as "a little over the top", indicating how some provisions might really put Israel in an uncomfortable position.

Details of the deal

As per sources quoted by international media, the deal includes provisions regarding rebuilding of Gaza, the return of its residents to their homes and the provisions for those who had been displaced. It also seeks a change relating to the treatment of those injured, including the transfer of some to abroad.

According to the Times of India, the deal will see at least 40 days of truce once approved, along with the release of civilian hostages held by Hamas.

The only truce between the two warring sides was agreed in November for just four days and extended to last a week. At the time, Hamas released 110 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.