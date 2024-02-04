Israel-Hamas war: Half of adults in US say Israel's campaign in Gaza has gone 'too far,' poll shows

A poll from the news agency Associated Press on Friday (Feb 2) revealed half of adults in the United States said that Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip has “gone too far.” Broadly, the poll showed support for Israel and the Biden administration's handling of the situation (the Israel-Hamas war). Thirty-one per cent of American adults approved of President Joe Biden's handling of the war. But 50 per cent said the Israeli response had gone too far, up from 40 per cent in a previous poll carried out by the news agency in Nov.

Since the conflict started on Oct 7 last year, Washington has become increasingly isolated in its support of Israel as the death toll in the Gaza Strip crossed 27,000 with most of the victims being women and children.

The poll was carried out from Jan 25-28. It overlapped with the killing of three US troops in Jordan, the first deaths among American service members in what’s been widening regional conflict since Oct 7.

What did Democrats and Republicans say?

According to the poll, 33 per cent of Republicans said the Israeli offensive had gone too far, up from 18 per cent in the previous poll. Fifty-two per cent of independents agreed with this school of thought, up from 39 per cent.

Meanwhile, sixty-three per cent of Democrats said the offensive had gone too far. The poll's findings include more worrying news for Biden when it comes to support from the Democrats.

'An unfair fight'

Speaking with the Associated Press, Melissa Morales, a political independent in Runnemede, said that she has been watching videos and news from Gaza daily. Expressing concerns over images and visuals of Palestinian children wounded, orphaned, or unhoused by the fighting, Morales said, "I just can’t even imagine, like, my son roaming the streets, wanting to be safe. Wanting his mom. Or just wanting someone to get him."

"These kids ... they're needing the end of this. It's such an unfair fight," she added.

John Milor, a Republican voting independent, said he remained 100 per cent behind Israel. However, Milor said he noticed more young people in his circle speaking out against Israel.