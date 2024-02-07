India: Uttarakhand Assembly passes historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill

In India, the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday (Feb 7) passed the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. It was introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government.

After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. It is expected that the same might be followed in other states where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is governing.

CM Dhami said in the assembly, "After the independence, the makers of the Constitution gave the right under Article 44 that the states can also introduce the UCC at appropriate time. People have doubts regarding this. We made the draft as per the constitutional system."

In videos shared on social media forums, Uttarakhand Assembly MLAs were seen celebrating and sharing sweets. The chief minister was seen greeting people as they showered flower petals on him and burst crackers.

Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal told the media, "When the law is implemented, all ill societal norms would be eradicated and women would be empowered... Everyone supported it because this was a topic which could not be opposed... The bill will first go to the Governor, then to the President and then we will implement it in the state as a law..."

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greets people as they shower flower petals on him and burst crackers.



The UCC bill offers a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens, regardless of faith, in the state, with the exception of the Scheduled Tribes.