India’s star batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming third and fourth Test against England as his anticipated return now gets prolonged. Virat, who missed the opening two Test matches against England in Hyderabad and Vizag was likely to return for the third Test in Rajkot, however, according to the latest report he won’t be available for the crucial third Test starting on Thursday (Feb 15). However, India could be boosted by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who is fit and ready to start in the bowling department.

Virat to likely to miss upcoming Tests

Having missed the opening two Tests due to “personal reasons” it was likely that Virat could return for the remaining three matches. However, according to ESPNcricinfo, Virat will probably miss the third and fourth Test in Rajkot and Ranchi respectively while he is also unlikely to be available for the fifth Test in Dharamsala which starts on March 7. × His continued absence will be a big blow for Team India as they are already without the services of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the batting unit. Both Jadeja and Rahul were injured after the first and second Test matches respectively. Shubman Gill is another player who has been troubled with injuries and is closely monitored by the team management.

Jadeja is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he is in rehabilitation and expects to be fit for the Rajkot Test. Rahul is also hoping for the same with the third Test not starting for another week.

In a major boost for the hosts, Siraj is likely to return having stayed away from action during the Vizag Test. His return will be a major boost for the side with India already without the services of Mohammed Shami. If Siraj is included, Mukesh Kumar is the most likely player to make way for him.