IPL 2024: DC coach Ricky Ponting 'not quite sure yet' about Rishabh Pant's role in upcoming season

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has said that Rishabh Pant is going to play the upcoming 2024 season. Ponting, however, was not sure if the southpaw would be keeping the wickets or captaining the side. Pant is still recovering from the horrific car crash of December 2022 when he thought his time in the world is over. The IPL 2024 is set to begin from March 23.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play," Ponting told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday (Feb 7) after being unveiled as the Major Cricket League (MLC) side Washington Freedom's head coach.

"In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," added the head coach. "You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year.

"But I'll guarantee if I asked him now he'll say, 'I'm playing every game, I'm keeping every game and I'm batting at No.4.' That's just what he's like, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.

"He's such a dynamic player. He's obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can be out there and play. Even if it's not all the games, if we can manage him through 10 of the 14 games or whatever that might be then whatever games you can get out of him will be a bonus," added Ponting.