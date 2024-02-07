Former skipper Ricky Ponting calls for fast-tracking of Warner-like batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in Australia

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has called for youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk to fast-track in the Australian system and compared his talent to former opener David Warner. Ponting's comments came on the back of Fraser-McGurk's sensational 18-ball 41 against West Indies in the third ODI which helped Australia chase 87-run target in just 6.5 overs. The batter had made his debut in the second match of the three-match series which Australia won 3-0 on Tuesday (Feb 6).

"I was on record at the start of the summer saying I think he's someone that can be well and truly fast-tracked through the Australian system," Ponting said while talking to reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday (Feb 7) after being named Major League Cricket (MLC) side Washington Freedom's head coach.

"Because the natural talent that he's got reminds me a bit of David Warner's introduction into Australian cricket. When we saw [Warner] at the start, I think everyone doubted whether he was going to be good enough to play Test cricket technically.

"But with the talent and the skill that he had, which I think Jake has got as much talent as what Davey had coming through, then I think the earlier they can get him into the system and get him playing and let him work out for himself the best way to have success in all the different formats, I think it will be great for Australian cricket," added Ponting.

21-year-old Fraser-McGurk has played just 13 first class games, scoring 515 runs at an average of 22 and a strike-rate of 64.53. In 19 List A games though, the batter has amassed 519 runs at an average of 34.60 but at a sensational strike-rate of 145.