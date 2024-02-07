Pak elections 2024 LIVE: Dual blasts at candidates' offices in Balochistan kill 27

Pakistan elections 2024: As Pakistan prepares for closely watched elections for national and provincial assemblies on Thursday, at least 27 people are feared killed in dual blasts outside candidates' political offices in Balochistan province. A major crackdown on the biggest opposition party and its leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has fuelled concerns over possible manipulation. Voters will cast their ballots for two legislators to represent their constituency – one federally and the other provincially. There are 5,121 candidates contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces.

