Pakistan elections: PTI's Imran Khan urges people to 'leave houses and vote' via pre-recorded message

On the eve of Pakistan's general elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a pre-recorded message from the leader to the nation's public.

In the video message released on X, previously known as Twitter, the PTI Chairman urged Pakistanis to "leave their homes and vote tomorrow".

'For your future'

Posting the video from Khan's Twitter handle, his team wrote "Founding Chairman Imran Khan's pre-recorded message for General Elections."

"Make sure you come out and Vote in huge numbers tomorrow," it added.

In the video, Imran Khan, who is currently behind bars, reminded people that "tomorrow is election day" and said that he wants them to "leave their houses," to go and vote. Asking them to take along the people they know, he says that only through elections they (people) can change their and their children's "mustaqbil" or future.

Founding Chairman Imran Khan's prerecorded message for General Elections.

Make sure you come out and Vote in huge numbers tomorrow.



Imran Khan's message comes as the Pakistan Election Commission on Wednesday (Feb 7th) noted that polling results can be delayed in different constituencies due to security and other reasons.

Imran Khan's message comes as the Pakistan Election Commission on Wednesday (Feb 7th) noted that polling results can be delayed in different constituencies due to security and other reasons.

Geo News quotes ECP project management unit's Director Col (retd.) Saad as saying that "the results can be delayed in different constituencies due to security and other reasons."

Watch | Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan releases pre-recorded message × "We are in contact with all telecom companies and Nepra has assured us that there will be no load shedding tomorrow," he added.

Ahead of the February 8 elections, on Wednesday, two back-to-back blasts in Balochistan claimed the lives of 26 people, while several others were injured. The first attack, as per Dawn newspaper, took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. Shortly after the first attack, the second blast was reported in Qila Saifullah.

Following the blasts, as per a Geo News report quoting the provincial health secretary, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called.