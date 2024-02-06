Pakistan Election Commission cautions influencers, media from doing anything to sway elections

Ahead of the parliamentary elections slated to be held this week in Pakistan, the South Asian nation's election commission has issued a notice to the national media and social media influencers for strict adherence to the code of conduct.

In its notice on Tuesday (Feb 6th), the Election Commission of Pakistan advised the national media to strictly adhere to "ECP's Code of Conduct to ensure ethical journalism and responsible and balanced reporting for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the General Elections."

No prejudices allowed

The notice states that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as the regulator must ensure that the national media under its regulatory framework adheres to the code of conduct.

It informed the media that the Election Commission's Code of Conduct "forbids the media from reflecting any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, dignity, or security of Pakistan, public order or the integrity and independence of the judiciary of Pakistan and other national institutions."

Furthermore, it forbade the media from "airing or displaying on electronic, digital and social media, any allegations and statements which may harm national solidarity or may create law and order situation during the entire election process, including poll day and after poll."

Social media influencers cautioned

The notice also cautioned social media influencers to refrain from actions that may "influence the voters' free choice of casting vote".

"Print & electronic media and any journalist, newspaper, and channel on their official accounts on digital media, and other social media influencers shall refrain from entrance and exit polls or conducting any kind of surveys at any polling station or constituency which may influence the voters' free choice of casting vote or hinder the process in any way," it said.

Furthermore, the notice instructs media to not air any unofficial results at least until "one hour has passed after the close of poll".