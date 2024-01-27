'Message of Peace' to India: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif releases party poll manifesto

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PMLN) chief Nawaz Sharif on Saturday (January 27) released his party's election manifesto. The much-anticipated election manifesto has been unveiled just weeks before general elections are due in Pakistan on February 8. Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif has said in his manifesto that if he voted back to power, he would send 'message of peace' to other countries, including India

As he launched his manifesto, Sharif said at a party event in Lahore that the manifesto has beed made with "great efforts". He vowed that promises in the manifesto will be fully implemented if his party is voted to power.

Stressing that Pakistan's economy was the most important aspect, Sharif said that on Saturday, he was talking neither to “express his grievances” nor was he “in a mood to complain today”.

He took a dig at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, without mentioning his name.

“If I was there in the previous government instead of the person who you saw, I would have never done what he did,” siad Sharif as quoted by Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

Khan is currently beset with legal troubles and there is also a question of whether his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be able to contest upcoming elections because or battle with election commission on technical aspects.

Here are some of the promises Nawaz Sharif's PML (N) made in its poll manifesto

If voted to power, the party said that it will provide “cheap and increased electricity” to the public and would ensure. “speedy development”. It has said that this will result in 20 to 30 percent reduction in electricity bills. Additionally, the manifesto said that that there will be 15,000 megawatt boost in electricity production and 10,000 megawatt increase in production of solar energy.

The party has promised that it will ensure greater representation of youth in national politics as well as in local governments. PML (N) has said that it would restor student unions and expand the scope of the National Youth Scheme which would include financial help for IT start-ups and entrepreneurship.

The manifesto says that Sharif's government would establish "Pakistan's first sports university"

About foreign policy, the manifesto says that Pakistan will send “message of peace” to other countries including India