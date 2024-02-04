Pakistan elections: Balochistan govt bans public meetings, electoral gatherings after ‘suicide bomb’ threat

As Pakistan gears up for its general elections scheduled to take place on February 8, the government of Balochistan has implemented a ban on public meetings and election gatherings after a threat alert with the “potential involvement of a female suicide bomber.” The ban comes days after the province was rattled by at least 10 bomb and grenade attacks.

About the ban

In a statement, Jan Achakzai, Balochistan’s Minister of Information and Public Relations said that the ban was imposed following a bomb threat and urged all political parties and candidates to hold meetings indoors to “minimise the risk”.

“The govt of Balochistan has implemented a ban on public meetings and election gatherings in Quetta, in response to a threat alert regarding the potential involvement of a female suicide bomber,” said Achakzai in a post on X.

He added, “All political parties and candidates have been urged to conduct their meetings indoors to minimise the risk. The GOB places great importance on public safety, while also recognizing the necessity of election campaigns.”

The statement also comes amid a series of bomb blasts that Pakistan has witnessed over the past couple of months as well as days ahead of the general elections.

Blasts and threats across Pakistan

The upcoming February 8 general elections in Pakistan have been marred by violence. Balochistan witnessed at least 10 bomb and grenade attacks on Thursday (Feb 1) that also claimed the life of one person.

The bombs were said to be placed along a footpath on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road in the Spinny area of Quetta, reported news agency PTI citing Quetta SSP (operations) Jawad Tariq.

Meanwhile, in the Pakistani province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, several prominent political figures have been given threats. The law enforcement agencies in the country have also been grappling with acts of terrorism and violence across Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan ahead of the elections.

On Friday (Feb 2), at least six people, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), were injured in multiple hand grenade attacks in different towns across Balochistan.

On the same day, a low-intensity explosion was reported near the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) office in Pakistan’s city of Karachi’s Saddar area.

Around 18,000 candidates are contesting for the upcoming National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, reported PTI.