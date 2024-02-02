Pakistan Elections 2024: Blast rocks Election Commission's office in Karachi

An explosion occurred near Pakistan's Election Commission office in Karachi on Friday (Feb 2), WION can confirm.

The police said that no casualties were reported in the blast and that a probe has been launched into the incident.

As per local media reports, the explosive materials were kept in a shopping bag adjoining the poll panel office located in Karachi's red zone area.

The bomb disposal squad, according to ARY News, had been summoned to the site where the blast occurred.

The nature of the explosion and its intensity were yet to be ascertained.

Multiple attacks reported in Balochistan ahead of elections

A slew of attacks have been reported across Pakistan's Balochistan ahead of the general elections.

These include bomb blasts and shootings, causing numerous casualties and property damage, reported the Balochistan Post.

A blast was reported in Balochistan's capital Quetta, claiming the life of one near the police post on Sabzal Road, said the police.

In another incident, two consecutive blasts occurred on Qambarani Road in Quetta, targeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election office and a Police Eagle Force vehicle.

The Election Commission also took notice of the incidents and sought detailed reports from the Balochistan inspector general of police and chief secretary over the bombings.

"At least 10 bomb and grenade attacks happened across Balochistan, including provincial capital Quetta," the senior official

said.

In the attacks in Quetta, Khuzdar and Turbat, the offices of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and National Party, and a joint office of Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) and Jamiat-e-Islami-Faizal (JUI-F) were targeted with grenades. However, no loss of life was reported. The offices of deputy commissioners in Dhadar and Panjgur were also targeted with hand grenades.