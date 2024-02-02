Exclusive: An optimistic Bilawal Bhutto promises to end politics of hate post elections in Pakistan

With less than a week left for the parliamentary election in Pakistan on Feb 8, former foreign affairs minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday (Jan 31) that he was optimistic about the election result, adding that his party- the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been campaigning extensively around the country. In an exclusive interview with WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick, Bhutto said the response that the public has given (to the PPP) has been very promising.

"We are optimistic of some good results. As far as a prime minister completing their five-year term, it hasn't happened yet. But I am promising to bring in a new type of politics," Bhutto, 35 said. "I have campaigned that I want to end this old school politics of hate and division, bury the politics of personal animosity, and try to bring about the necessary reconciliation that allows all political forces to agree at least on the terms of the rules of the game so that we can empower civilian institutions such as parliament and take back that much-needed space," he told WION.

"If I am successful, then I hope that not only the next prime minister but every prime minister gets the opportunity to complete their term," he added.

From old age to new age politics

About the key issues that PPP is focused on and pointing out his statement about letting go of old-age politics, the former foreign minister said, "I am not saying that I want to get rid of just old as in age wise old politicians. It is possible to be old and believe in a new type of politics and thinking that brings people together. It is also possible to be young and believe in the old politics of hate and division."

A 'fixed match' jibe on Imran Khan

Bhutto lashed out at Imran Khan by saying that the former prime minister has only ever fought "fixed match" elections. "His politics has been fixed match politics. He has never believed in democratic institutions or the democratic process," the 35-year-old PPP chairperson told WION, adding that as PM, Khan undermined every single democratic institution of Pakistan.

Khan undermined the freedom of the press and the freedom of the judiciary, he added.

Bhutto on foreign relations and terrorism

Bhutto said on Wednesday that there was a need for a reset for Pakistan's foreign policy. "I think we need to broaden our engagement; we have had a very healthy engagement with China and made much progress in the China-Pakistan economic corridor. We need to re-engage and create those convergences with the West," he said.

"As far as our region is concerned, we have to move towards regional integration, whether that is Afghanistan, India, Iran," Bhutto added and highlighted that Islamabad could not be in a position where it was only talking to and trading with one of its neighbours.

On the issue of terrorism, Bhutto said that Pakistan was caught in an unfortunate loop and that Islamabad managed to create a necessary consensus not only to take on terrorist groups but to break the figurative backbone of terrorism.

"There was a point not so long ago that every other day there was a terrorist attack in Pakistan. Once we were successful in building that consensus, we brought back relative peace and prosperity to Pakistan," he said

Sharpening his attack on Imran Khan, the PPP chairperson said that the former prime minister engaged unilaterally in a dialogue with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and freed their prisoners from Pakistan who were involved in serious terrorist acts.

