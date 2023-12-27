Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announces his candidacy for prime ministership, releases poll manifesto

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and son of parents who both have assumed Pakistan's top offices in past, announced his candidacy for prime ministership of the South Asian nation on Wednesday (Dec 27). PPP has already announced that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be its PM candidate and Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari will be the presidential nominee in elections which are due to be held on February.

Bilawal's father Asif Ali Zardari is former Pakistan president who served between 2008 and 2013. Bilawal's mother, the late Benazir Bhutto held the prime ministerial post twice.

Bhutto-Zardari has said that he would be the PM candidate subject to PPP's Central Executive Committee's approval, but this will be a mere formality given the party's announcement earlier this month.

Pakistan has a multi-party system and the prime ministership is decided based on which party gets more number of seats in the parliament, but announcement of a prime-ministerial candidate often helps project an image of the party in the run up to the elections.

On Wednesday, the death anniversary of his mother Benazir, Bilawal addressed a gathering in Garhi Khuda Baksh where members of his family, including his mother, are buried.

He presented his party's election agenda. Here are the promises he made in agenda as reported in Pakistani media:

If elected, Bhutto-Zardari said that his government would ensure salaries are doubled within five years.

People in poorer sections of the society will get 300 units of free solar energy. Each district in the country will have green energy parks.

Bilawal has promised free healthcare for everyone in Pakistan

The manifesto says three million houses will be built for the poor and those affected by floods.

PPP has promised education for all. Bilawal said that his government will roll out projects to better educate the masses.

His government would increase the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme and will introduce more welfare schemes.

For farmers a 'Hari Card' will be issued.

The government will enhance support for people who work as labourers with the help of Benazir Mazdoor Card.

For unemployed youth, there will be 'Youth Card' and also a 'Youth Markaz'

To eradicate hunger in the country, the government will embark on ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’