Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-II guided multi-launch rocket system

Pakistan's military wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday (Dec 27) claimed it had successfully conducted the flight test of Fatah-II, a guided multi-launch rocket system (MLRS). Senior officers from all three wings of the military as well as scientists and engineers were present to witness the flight test.

Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and navigation system, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, ISPR claimed.

After the successful launch, the president, prime minister chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and chief of army staff congratulated participating troops.

Notably, the flight test of the second iteration of Fatah MLRS comes over two years after Fatah-1 was launched in August 2021. At the time, ISPR said the rocket system was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

In October, earlier this year, Islamabad claimed it also successfully test-fired the Ababeel Weapon System, aimed at "strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region".

Notably, earlier this year, multiple reports suggested that Pakistan had supplied a shipment of over 10,000 rockets intended for use in Grad multi-barrel rocket launchers to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

However, a few months later, Ukrainian commanders on the frontlines stated that ammunitions supplied from Pakistan were not of good quality.

Last year, the UK allegedly used the Pakistani Air Force based in Rawalpindi as the air bridge to transfer Ukraine-bound arms from a British air base in the Mediterranean to Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport in Romania.

Moscow, at the time, said it was aware of the developments, adding that Islamabad was indulging in 'explicit anti-Russia actions'.

"Yes, there have been reports and information about such instances. We take this information very seriously. Such examples, if confirmed, are very explicit anti-Russia actions that we cannot ignore,” said Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India.

Security experts view the launch of Fatah-II as another attempt by Islamabad to flood the Ukrainian market with its weapons.