'BrahMos missile misfiring into Pakistan cost India Rs 240 million'

The Indian government reportedly informed the Delhi high court that the accidental firing of a BrahMos combat missile into Pakistan last year cost the state exchequer Rs 240 million. On Monday, it also justified the decision of dismissing three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for gross negligence, Hindustan Times reported.

The government has filed an appeal against Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma's removal from the Indian Air Force as a result of the error. Sharma was one of three IAF officers that were fired.

The centre said that the firing harmed the country's ties with its neighbour. Earlier this year in March, the Union government told the Delhi high court that the misfired BrahMos combat missile could have led to a warlike situation between the two countries.

As quoted by the report, the Union government said, "Considering the sensitive nature of the subject matter having widespread ramifications for the security of the State, a conscious and considered decision was taken in good faith to terminate the service of the petitioner under the President's pleasure clause."

"Such a decision has been taken in the Indian Air Force after 23 years as facts and circumstances of the case warranted such action," it added.

The report mentioned that, in a short affidavit, the Centre said that the trial of three officers by a court martial was "inexpedient".

It further added the "fact that the international community was interested to know the important practical details regarding the firing of missile".

Wing Commander Sharma, the petitioner, challenged the termination order issued against him under Section 18 of the Air Force Act of 1950. He was assigned as an engineering officer when the incident occurred. 'Decision of termination was just' The Centre argued that the decision of termination was objective and just. It added that it was absolutely necessary because of the unusual nature of the subject matter.

It stated that, in addition to posing a possible hazard to any airborne/ground object/personnel and inflicting damage to the IAF and the nation's prestige, the firing cost the government money.

The reply mentioned, "It is indeed ironic that the petitioner has attempted to shift his blame to other officers knowing fully well that his failures contributed significantly to the launch of the missile."

The unintentional firing occurred on March 9, 2022, and Pakistan registered a protest with India the next day. According to the defence ministry, the missile was fired unintentionally and landed in Pakistan on March 11.

The ministry stated at the time that it was caused by a technical malfunction during standard missile maintenance, and that the government took the event seriously.

