Watch: Police manhandle, drag and detain ex-Pak FM Qureshi even after SC grants bail

A shocking video of former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has emerged on the internet, showing the police and jail authorities manhandling, pushing, dragging and eventually detaining him.

His detention came even as the country’s Supreme Court granted him bail in the state secrets case last week. He was due to be released Tuesday (Dec 26) but Rawalpindi authorities issued an order for his 15-day detention just before the release order. Former foreign minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi being roughed up by jail and police authorities, now he cries about the unfair Pakistani state. Same chap as FM derailed peace talks with India, insulted Indian EAM, promised freedom to Kashmir. Getting his just desserts by… pic.twitter.com/DKGYMA6N1B — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 27, 2023 × Before being taken away, Qureshi shouted, “They are making fun of Supreme Court’s order and arresting me in another false case.”

Qureshi has been implicated under the so-called Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law. MPO grants the Pakistani government powers for preventative detention.

Why was Qureshi detained?

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) had intimated via a letter that Qureshi was part of the political party responsible for its involvement in "anti-state activities" and causing damage to public and private property.

He was detained due to his alleged role in civil unrest that erupted on May 9 after the arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan.

The order further said that the CPO recommended that Qureshi be detained for 45 days to prevent him from his “unlawful activities and acting in a manner prejudicial to the public safety or the maintenance of public order”.

The development came as a big blow to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Qureshi’s release could have significantly boosted PTI’s election campaign.

Imran and Qureshi received relief in the cipher case

Both Imran and Qureshi are currently locked up in Adiala jail, with the ex-PM always facing detentions in one case or another.

The cipher case revolves around Imran Khan revealing an alleged diplomatic exchange between Washington DC and Islamabad that served as evidence of the US playing a major role in the collapse of his government.

The former Pakistan government, ruled by Shehbaz Sharif, concluded that the revelation of the cipher amounted to the disclosure of state secrets.