Pakistan: Blast during PTI rally kills at least four people in Balochistan's Sibi

Massive blast rocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally on Tuesday (Jan 30), killing at least four people and injuring several in Balochistan's Sibi less than 10 days before the general elections scheduled to take place on February 8.

As quoted by DAWN, Dr Babar, who is the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, confirmed the injuries and casualties.

Zakaullah Gujjar, the Sibi Station House Officer (SHO), said that those who were injured in the blast were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Most of them were in critical condition.

The scene was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was summoned. Police officials told local media that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle that caused the explosion.

Citing sources, ARY news reported that the blast occurred during a rally of former prime minister Imran Khan's party at Jinnah Road.

The PTI released a statement on social media platform X, stating that the blast occurred at an election rally organised by party-backed candidate Saddam Tareen.

The political party said that the PTI workers were killed and seven were injured. Meanwhile, Tareen remained unhurt, who is contesting the polls from the NA-253 (Ziarat) constituency, remained unhurt.

Also read: Pakistan to soon roll out new currency notes with advanced security features

Watch: Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi convicted in Cipher case × "We strongly condemn this heartbreaking incident and demand that attention should be given to suppressing terrorists instead of PTI workers," the party said on X.

Labelling the incident as a "criminal failure" of the provincial and federal governments, PTI called for a "full investigation".

It said, "A full investigation of the incident should be conducted and the criminal negligence of the supervising governments should also be investigated to bring those responsible to justice."

While responding to the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on X that it had taken notice of the incident. It also informed that it has summoned a report from Balochistan’s chief secretary and police chief.