Top 10 world news: Modi's big statement on upcoming national elections, Philippines shaken again, & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big statement ahead of the national polls next year saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in three state elections will translate to a win in the upcoming Lok Sabha race. Read WION's extensive coverage of state elections to catch all the action.

In the southern Philippines, a quake of magnitude 6.6 added to the prevailing anxiety in the region as it already witnessed a series of quakes on Saturday (Dec 3).

In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassured that Israel has no intention of harming the population of the Gaza Strip. He said that Israel is actively collaborating with the United States and international organisations to identify safe areas for Gazan civilians.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana election results 2023: The verdict is out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form governments in three Hindi-speaking states in western and central India just few months before he will seek a third consecutive term with General Elections in 2024.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Sunday, intensifying the prevailing anxiety in the region. The US Geological Survey reported this seismic event as one among the series of potent aftershocks experienced since the previous day's more powerful quake.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Dec 3) said that his country had no desire to harm the Gaza Strip's population, as Israel continues to work with the United States and international organisations to define safe areas for Gazan civilians. "We determine safe areas (in Gaza) in coordination with international agencies and with our American friends, we determine safe areas to where the population knows it can evacuate," Prime Minister Netanyahu told reporters.

Four people, including two children, were killed in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood of Queens, New York in what is believed to be a stabbing attack. Three others sustained injuries in the harrowing incident that took place on Sunday (Dec 3). The suspect died from injuries after being shot by the police.

New data from the Climate Trace project shows that electricity generation in China and India, along with oil and gas production in the US, has driven the most significant increases in global greenhouse gas emissions since the signing of the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

India and Maldives have agreed to form a core group to deliberate on the continued usage of Indian military platforms in the island nation. This initiative follows a key meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in Dubai, where the leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation including development cooperation, economic relations, and climate change.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party clinched a massive victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The results came out in favour of the BJP despite exit polls predicting a tight race.

The leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed 'people-centric policies' of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the 'charismatic' leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after party's electoral success in three states.

The Indian National Congress is set to form its government in Telangana as it crosses the majority mark of 60 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.