Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: BJP roars with staggering numbers, Congress wiped out

India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party clinched a massive victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The results came out in favour of the BJP despite exit polls predicting a tight race. The BJP had clinched victory or was leading in 163 seats at 7:30 pm (local time), which is double the number of seats with Congress – 66. The numbers have represented BJP's staggering gain of 57 seats and a massive loss of 52 seats for the Congress. Among the state elections' heavyweights, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clinched victory from Budhni and his predecessor and leader of Congress Kamal Nath was ahead leading from Chhindwara.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia emerge as 'election heros'

He had earlier expressed confidence that the BJP would clinch victory and form the government for a fifth time. In the morning, Chouhan had said that the party will remain in power with a commanding majority.



"I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form government again with a full majority," said Chouhan, while speaking on X.



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is being helmed as one of the major reasons behind the victory and whose mutiny in 2020 led to the fall of Kamal Nath's government, had expressed his confidence in the party's victory.



"We will wait till the complete results are in. We will form government with complete majority. The people's faith in PM and the welfare schemes are the reasons for such a mandate,” he said.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The work done by the double-engine government, whether in the Centre or the state, such as the Ladli scheme, has helped uplift people and improve their lives. All of us have worked hard together," said Chouhan, while speaking to NDTV.



(With inputs from agencies)