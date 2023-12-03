As BJP roars in MP, Scindia fires back at Priyanka Gandhi over 'height' remark

India's Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, amid the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) loud roar back at Congress in the Madhya Pradesh election trends, fired back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'height' remark.



While speaking to NDTV about the magnificent performance of the BJP in the Gwalior Malwa region, which is perceived as his area of influence, Scindia said, "Someone had spoken about my height. The people of Gwalior-Malwa have shown how tall they are."



While addressing a rally organised in Datia, Madhya Pradesh last month, Gandhi Vadra had called her friend-turned-foe "traitor" who "betrayed" the people's mandate.

"All of their (the BJP's) leaders are a little weird. First our Scindia... I have worked with him in UP, Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah' (too much),” she said.



"Any worker who used to go to him, said, 'We have to call him Maharaj and if we don't say that, our issues will not get addressed'. He followed his family's tradition well. Many have betrayed, but they betrayed the public of Gwalior and Chamba... He made the government fall," the Congress leader added, while apparently making reference to the Scindia royal family taking the side of the British during the 1857 rebellion.

Scindia's mutiny and litmus test in elections

In 2020, it was a mutiny headed by Scindia that toppled the Congress government, led by Kamal Nath, in Madhya Pradesh and brought BJP back in power.



Under the Narendra Modi government, the erstwhile royal scion became India's Union Minister for Civil Aviation and a Rajya Sabha member. #WATCH | Union minister & BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and party leaders celebrate as the party leads in #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 pic.twitter.com/iDfxkNawph — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023 × The current state elections are being seen as the litmus test for Scindia and if the influence he exerts in the Gwalior region helps the BJP in winning elections.



Scindia said he was confident of BJP winning the elections in the state. “I had said the BJP will win. I want to thank Madhya Pradesh voters who have given us this big majority. Prime Minister Modi's leadership worked and so did the guidance of (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and (BJP president) JP Nadda," he said while speaking to NDTV.

Watch: Assembly Elections Results: Congress strong-hold in southern India Speaking to news agency ANI, Scindia credited the pro-people welfare schemes launched by the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the victory. #WATCH | On MP election results, Union minister & BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal says "Congress was preparing Ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly...Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to… pic.twitter.com/5m8Sx55DRe — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023 × "Congress was preparing Ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly...Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Scindia said.