As BJP leads in three states, panicked Congress calls sudden INDIA bloc meet: report

As India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) appeared to be leading in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – and Congress only setting its dominant foot in Telangana, a sudden meeting of opposition bloc INDIA was called on Wednesday, as per the reports.



INDIA bloc's next meeting, which has been called by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday, is likely to sketch future plans for next year's Lok Sabha election, as reported by the NDTV.



The news of the next meeting has come as Congress is likely to see a defeat in three states as per the latest trends and only Telangana is likely to emerge as a consolation prize where its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to taste defeat.

However, the BJP has made a dominant performance in retaining Madhya Pradesh. The meeting has also come amid reports regarding turbulence and internal rifts in the bloc and its dangling future.

Is INDIA drifting apart or uniting for future battles?

The rifts within the bloc came under focus earlier this month after Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is considered as INDIA's founding member, held Congress responsible for lagging in preparation for the crucial general election to be held next year.



"We have been speaking to them... pushing them forward in the INDIA alliance. But, of late, there has not been much progress on that front. The Congress seems to be more interested in the five assembly polls. We agreed to assign Congress the leading role. But it appears they will call the next meeting only after they are through with the state elections," Kumar had said, as reported by NDTV.



The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held from August 31-September 1 in Mumbai after which the next date was set to be announced by the Congress.

Watch: Telangana assembly election results 2023: Congress takes early lead INDIA had then stated they planned to contest the 2024 election along with the current state elections "together as far as possible". However, the resolution taken by INDIA raised eyebrows and questions over the unity of the opposition as it pushed hard to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from taking over an unprecedented third term.



The comment of Nitish Kumar had surfaced after a squabble between the Congress and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav over seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh, as per reports. Yadav had said that the party had ignored a gentleman's agreement.



"If I knew, wouldn't have spoken to Congress," said the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief.