Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 Results Live: BJP maintains lead with 34 seats, Cong leading in 28
Story highlights
Rajasthan Constituency Wise Winner Loser Candidates: The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections started Sunday (Dec 3). In a few hours, it will be decided who will win the western Indian state. The state saw a two-front contest between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Several pollsters have predicted that the BJP would gain a majority in the desert state.
However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is confident of retaining power in Rajasthan, which has traditionally voted out the ruling government in the past 25 years. The elections were fought on four main issues: Communalism, paper leak controversy, law and order/ women's safety, and welfare schemes.
The Congress government is betting big on its welfare schemes, particularly targeting the gig workers and downtrodden to defy a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state. There is also another reason why this year's assembly election is important for its survival. Out of four states that went into polls, Congress has been predicted to win two states—Telangana and Chhattisgarh. However, the exit polls have often gone wrong.
trending now
The assembly elections were held on November 25, with the state recorded a turnout of 74.62 per cent. The female voting was recorded at 74.72 per cent and male at 74.53 per cent. In the 2018 polls in Rajasthan, the voting percentage was 74.72.
Stay tuned to WION for the latest developments on Rajasthan Assembly poll results
BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari was seen offering prayers at the Govind Devji temple in Jaipur.
Kumari is currently leading from the seat with over 7,000 votes.
#WATCH | Counting of votes | Rajasthan: BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari offers prayers at Govind Devji temple in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/TMw5iqmtzJ— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
The BJP is continuing its leading spree in Rajasthan with 34 seats, while the Congress is leading in 28 seats, trends from the ECI show.
The BJP is back in the lead in Rajasthan with 17 seats while the Congress is leading in 13 seats, the latest trends from the ECI show.
The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan is leading in four seats- Kishan Pole, Chomu and Deeg-Kumher while the BJP is leading on the Chaksu assembly seat, latest trends from the ECI show.
According to early trends, BJP is leading in 75 seats, while the Congress in 65 seats, in what can be described as a neck an neck fight.
#WATCH | Counting of votes | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | District Election Officer Himanshu Gupta says, "Strong rooms have been opened. Postal ballots have reached the Vidhan Sabha constituencies, they are being opened in the presence of candidates and agents...Situation is peaceful… pic.twitter.com/sTpnWty6q2— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023
Now, BJP has lead in 36 seats, while Congress in 29, in what can bee seen as a tight race in early trends.
According to early trends, Congress is leading in 15 states, while the BJP leads in 13 states. A party needs to win 101 seats in order to gain majority in the 200-seated assembly.
: "I have said it before and I will say it again, we will win more than 130 seats (in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls) - Digvijay SIngh"
The counting of votes for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan has began on Sunday morning after an electrified campaign by the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"The results will exceed expectations," says Congress leader Pawan Khera ahead of counting of votes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today.
Rajasthan: Union minister & BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers at Jaipur's Govind Dev Ji temple on counting day.
Ahead of poll verdict, Rajasthan minister & Congress leader BD Kalla says, "I can say that I will get mandate of people of Bikaner and enter the Legislative Assembly...Congress will repeat government in the state."
VIDEO | Congress workers dance outside party office in Delhi ahead of counting of votes for Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/g76DeohSfQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023