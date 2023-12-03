LIVE TV
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 Results Live: BJP maintains lead with 34 seats, Cong leading in 28

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
main img

Photograph:(Agencies)

RJ Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live: The state saw a two-front contest between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Several pollsters have predicted that the BJP would gain a majority in the desert state. However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is confident of retaining power in Rajasthan, which has traditionally voted out the ruling government in the past 25 years

Rajasthan Constituency Wise Winner Loser Candidates: The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections started Sunday (Dec 3). In a few hours, it will be decided who will win the western Indian state. The state saw a two-front contest between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Several pollsters have predicted that the BJP would gain a majority in the desert state.

However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is confident of retaining power in Rajasthan, which has traditionally voted out the ruling government in the past 25 years. The elections were fought on four main issues: Communalism, paper leak controversy, law and order/ women's safety, and welfare schemes.

The Congress government is betting big on its welfare schemes, particularly targeting the gig workers and downtrodden to defy a strong anti-incumbency wave in the state. There is also another reason why this year's assembly election is important for its survival. Out of four states that went into polls, Congress has been predicted to win two states—Telangana and Chhattisgarh. However, the exit polls have often gone wrong. 

The assembly elections were held on November 25, with the state recorded a turnout of 74.62 per cent. The female voting was recorded at 74.72 per cent and male at 74.53 per cent. In the 2018 polls in Rajasthan, the voting percentage was 74.72. 

Stay tuned to WION for the latest developments on Rajasthan Assembly poll results
 

03 Dec 2023, 9:27 (IST)
BJP's Diya Kumari offers prayers in Jaipur's Govind Devji temple

BJP MP and candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari was seen offering prayers at the Govind Devji temple in Jaipur.

Kumari is currently leading from the seat with over 7,000 votes.

03 Dec 2023, 9:24 (IST)
BJP maintains lead with 34 seats, Cong leading in 28

The BJP is continuing its leading spree in Rajasthan with 34 seats, while the Congress is leading in 28 seats, trends from the ECI show. 

03 Dec 2023, 9:17 (IST)
BJP back on lead with 17 seats, Cong leading in 13

The BJP is back in the lead in Rajasthan with 17 seats while the Congress is leading in 13 seats, the latest trends from the ECI show.

03 Dec 2023, 9:07 (IST)
Congress leading in four seats, BJP in one

The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan is leading in four seats- Kishan Pole, Chomu and Deeg-Kumher while the BJP is leading on the Chaksu assembly seat, latest trends from the ECI show. 

03 Dec 2023, 9:00 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP ahead in Rajasthan, Congress inching closer

According to early trends, BJP is leading in 75 seats, while the Congress in 65 seats, in what can be described as a neck an neck fight.

 

03 Dec 2023, 8:51 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023
03 Dec 2023, 8:47 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 29

Now, BJP has lead in 36 seats, while Congress in 29, in what can bee seen as a tight race in early trends.

03 Dec 2023, 8:25 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Congress slightly ahead of BJP

According to early trends, Congress is leading in 15 states, while the BJP leads in 13 states. A party needs to win 101 seats in order to gain majority in the 200-seated assembly.

03 Dec 2023, 8:20 (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress says it will win 130 seats

: "I have said it before and I will say it again, we will win more than 130 seats (in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls) - Digvijay SIngh"

03 Dec 2023, 8:18 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Counting of votes for 199 seats begins

The counting of votes for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan has began on Sunday morning after an electrified campaign by the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

03 Dec 2023, 8:11 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Congress says result will exceed expectations

 "The results will exceed expectations," says Congress leader Pawan Khera  ahead of counting of votes in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana today. 

03 Dec 2023, 8:05 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP leader offers prayers ahead of counting of votes

Rajasthan: Union minister & BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat offered prayers at Jaipur's Govind Dev Ji temple on counting day.

03 Dec 2023, 7:53 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Congress minister confident of retaining power

Ahead of poll verdict, Rajasthan minister & Congress leader BD Kalla says, "I can say that I will get mandate of people of Bikaner and enter the Legislative Assembly...Congress will repeat government in the state."

03 Dec 2023, 7:49 (IST)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Congress workers in jubiliation mode ahead of counting of votes
