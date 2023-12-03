Telangana election results 2023: BRS concedes defeat, extends congratulations to Congress
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao acknowledges Bharat Rashtra Samithi's defeat to Congress in state elections. Rao expresses disappointment but vows the party's comeback.
Telangana's Minister and Chief Minister KCR's son, KT Rama Rao, has acknowledged the defeat of his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in the state's assembly elections. Expressing a mix of resilience and disappointment, he assured that the party would bounce back despite the unexpected outcome.
"Not sad, but disappointed," says KT Rama Rao
In a statement, KT Rama Rao said that while he is not sad about the election results, he is undoubtedly disappointed as they did not align with the party's expectations.
Despite the setback, he conveyed his congratulations to the Congress party on securing the mandate and wished them good luck.
"Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023
Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back…
BRS's historic defeat to Congress
For the first time since its inception in 2014, Telangana witnessed a shift in power as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi voted for the Congress, which is leading in 65 out of the 119 assembly seats.
The halfway mark for a majority in the Telangana assembly is 60.
With the Congress gaining ground, K Chandrashekar Rao's ambition of achieving a hattrick in the Telangana assembly elections has been shattered. The unexpected turn of events signifies a significant political shift in the state.
The Congress campaign in Telangana gained momentum following Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party's previous victory in the assembly polls in neighboring Karnataka. This strategic approach contributed to their success in the recent Telangana elections.
I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 3, 2023
I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our…
Telangana elections set the tone for 2024
These elections have set the tone for the upcoming 2024 polls, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaging in intense contests in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2023
Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come.
Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the…
In Telangana, the electoral battleground primarily featured a direct competition between the Congress and K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
