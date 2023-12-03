LIVE TV
ugc_banner

New York Queens stabbing attack: Four killed as police shoots suspect dead

New York, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
main img

Police tape Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The suspect has been shot dead. 

Four people, including two children, were killed in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood of Queens, New York in what is believed to be a stabbing attack. Three others sustained injuries in the harrowing incident that took place on Sunday (Dec 3). The suspect has been shot dead by the police. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

RELATED

India and Maldives core group to discuss usage of Indian military platforms

Latin America remembers Kissinger's dark legacy bitterly, Chile's 'Pinochet' and his role in Operation Condor

British Army used solar panels manufactured using forced labour in China: Report