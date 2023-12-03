New York Queens stabbing attack: Four killed as police shoots suspect dead
Four people, including two children, were killed in the Far Rockaway neighbourhood of Queens, New York in what is believed to be a stabbing attack. Three others sustained injuries in the harrowing incident that took place on Sunday (Dec 3). The suspect has been shot dead by the police.
