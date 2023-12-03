LIVE TV
Jaishankar, Amit Shah react as BJP secures power in key states ahead of 2024 elections

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 03, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
main img

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Photograph:(Agencies)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at BJP headquarters, hailed JP Nadda's presidency of the party, pointing out that the leader continued his "relentless" work for the party even after facing a personal loss.

The leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed 'people-centric policies' of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the 'charismatic' leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after party's electoral success in three states.

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that people have put their stamp of approval on Prime Minister Modi's "good governance".

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar hailed the BJP's success in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state as an 'expression of faith' into the guarantees of development promised by the BJP with Modi as the face of campaign. 

Also watch | Assembly elections results: BJP scores hat-trick in crucial assembly elections

"Laud the dedication and hard work of our Karyakartas. Confident that the people-centric policies of the NDA will keep gathering ever greater support," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

While the defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP has become 'people's favourite' party, the BJP president JP Nadda also pointed out the win as stamp of people's faith in Modi's leadership.

Later during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at BJP headquarters, hailed JP Nadda's presidency of the party, pointing out that the leader continued his "relentless" work for the party even after facing a personal loss.

"It’s only and only Modi ji in the hearts of the people. Today’s election results have proved that days of appeasement and caste politics are over. New India votes on politics of performance," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"I salute the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for this immense support," the Home Minister said, adding "many congratulations to prime minister Shri Narendra Modi on this grand victory of BJP".

"The way Modi ji has developed an authentic, emotional and intimate relationship with the people of the country and the commitment that the BJP has shown towards public welfare, development and good governance, it has established the BJP as a 'lok laadli' party among the people," he said.

BJP accepts Telangana defeat

Besides, the BJP leaders also accepted the people’s mandate in Telangana where Congress is set to form its government.

"Gratitude to people of Telangana for encouraging support. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state," he said.

"My heartfelt thanks to the ‘karyakartas’ of BJP Telangana and the state president G Kishan Reddy Ji for their tireless efforts," Shah added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

