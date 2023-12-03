Indian PM Modi hails four-state election results as victory of 'politics of development'

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Telangana election results 2023: The trends are in, and the verdict is out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form governments in three Hindi-speaking states in western and central India just few months before he will seek a third term in a row during 2024 General Elections.

The BJP has taken decisive lead in western Indian state of Rajasthan, central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. All of these states together constitute 65 of 543 seats in Lok Sabha or House of the People in New Delhi. The BJP currently has 63 of these 65 seats, and for the Indian National Congress -- the principal opposition party run by India's fifth-generation Nehru-Gandhi family -- these elections held remarkable significance since they were the direct opponents of Modi's BJP in these states.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan," Modi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in a phrase to denote the reverence towards electorate in these states.

"The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the Bharatiya Janata Party stands for," Modi added.

"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," wrote the Prime Minister, who led the election campaign for the BJP, and was the primary face against whom the opposition contested.

"A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," Modi added.