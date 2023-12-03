Israel-Hamas war: We have no desire to harm Gaza's population, says Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Dec 3) that his country had no desire to harm the Gaza Strip's population, as Israel was continuing to work with the United States and international organisations to define safe areas for Gazan civilians. "We determine safe areas (in Gaza) in coordination with international agencies and with our American friends, we determine safe areas to where the population knows it can evacuate," Prime Minister Netanyahu told reporters.

"We did it in the north and we will do it elsewhere and this is important because we have no desire to harm the population. We have a desire to avoid harming the population. We have a very strong desire to hurt Hamas," he added.

"In order to complete the sacred mission of returning all our hostages, to eliminate Hamas and to ensure that Gaza does not return to pose a threat to Israel, that it does not contain an entity that educates its children for terrorism, that supports terrorism, that finances terrorism, that calls for the destruction of Israel, we continue to fight with all our might. This is what our fighters were preparing for during the truce, for a complete victory over Hamas," the prime minister further said.

Netanyahu's remarks came after US Vice President Kamala Harris said that too many innocent Palestinians had been killed in Gaza as the Israeli military bombarded the war-torn region on Saturday after Israel's week-long truce with Hamas expired.

Bombardment continued on Sunday too with Hamas saying 240 people in Gaza had been killed since Friday. Since the beginning of the conflict on Oct 7, 15,200 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory and Hamas has killed over 1,200 people.