Top 10 world news: Modi-Putin summit, Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term, and more

We perceive India as a great power and trusted friend, says Putin to PM Modi

During the meeting, PM Modi said the two countries have completed two decades of strategic partnership while affirming that Russia has been the main protagonist in these decades.

Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term reduced by two years: Reports

Suu Kyi's sentencing drew global condemnation. United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called trial of Aung San Suu Kyi a 'sham'.

Xi Jinping calls for ‘sinicisation’ of religion to bolster national security

The conference took place against the backdrop of widespread accusations of repressive control on Muslims and Christians in China, as well as the country’s increasingly tight supervision over religions.

SMS, crime scorecards, passport seizure - UK takes stand against drug use

In a bid to make sure that the problem can be eradicated, the UK government has decided to come up with a plan against drug crime.

China ‘modified’ weather to create clear skies ahead of CCP’s centenary event

On July 1, the CCP marked its centenary with major celebrations, where tens of thousands of people attended the “tightly choreographed” ceremony in Tiananmen Square.

Pak mob lynching: Remains of Lankan man sent to Colombo for last rites

Meanwhile, 26 suspects arrested in connection with the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager have been remanded into police custody, according to local media.

This 'black box for Earth' will record everything as our civilisation dies

This black box is being built on western coast of Tasmania, Australia. Its mission is to 'record every step' humankind takes towards eventual destruction.

China's bomber carries out mine laying exercise in South China Sea

Amid tensions with Taiwan, reports claim China's H-6J bomber touted as the "latest type of bomber" carried out live-fire exercises in the South China Sea.

Watch | CEO abruptly terminates over 900 employees in US and India over Zoom call

“I come to you with not great news. The market has changed and we have to move with it in order to survive, so that hopefully, we can thrive and hopefully, deliver on our mission,” he said as he began the grim announcement.

Mountaineer gets jewels he found from debris of Air India's crashed plane

The treasure, including emeralds, rubies and sapphires, had remained hidden in a metal box that was onboard one of the two Air India planes that had crashed into Mont Blanc in 1950 and then in 1966.