We perceive India as a great power and trusted friend, says President Putin to PM Modi

Russian President Putin met Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as the two leaders conducted summit talks on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Modi said the two countries have completed two decades of strategic partnership while affirming that Russia has been the main protagonist in these decades.

"In the last decades there has been a fundamental change in geostrategy but Russia and India have maintained their partnership," PM Modi said as he met Russian President Putin.

"In 2021, we had the 2+2 dialogue which is a new mechanism to further our relationship," India's prime minister said.

PM Modi said India and Russia have been cooperating in various fields including in Make in India, space and other civil domains.

During the summit, the Russian president said the two countries have been holding summits every year but it could not take place last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"We perceive India as a great power and trusted friend," President Putin said. The Russian president informed that although trade had declined last year but it increased by 38 per cent this year even as investments also increased.

The Russian president said both countries have been cooperating on important matters including energy, space and high tech sectors.

"We also cooperate in the military sphere like no other country, by that I mean we develop technologies," the Russian president added. Putin said both countries have been holding joint military exercises on each other's territories.

"We are concerned about terrorism, terror finance and organised crime." The Russian president added that he was concerned about developments in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from Agencies)




