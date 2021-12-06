Deliveries of Russian S-400 missile system have begun, will continue to happen: Harsh Shringla

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while addressing a press conference, said that supplies of the Russian S-400 missile system "will continue to happen". His remark was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi on Monday (December 6).

Russia has begun deliveries of its long-range S-400 ground-to-air missile defence system, which prompted fears of US sanctions. However, the diplomat said, "Supplies have begun this month and will continue to happen."

During the 21st annual India-Russia summit hosted in New Delhi, both the nations signed a record 28 MoUs and agreements across a wide range of sectors including trade, energy, culture, intellectual property accountancy and education.

ALSO READ | Gift from Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi gives exquisite Agate Bowls to Russian President Vladimir Putin

During a special briefing after the summit meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan said there was an "excellent discussion" between the two leaders. He also termed Putin's visit to New Delhi as short but "highly productive".

The agreements included that for a programme of cooperation in the field of defence for the next 10 years from 2021 to 2031.

"There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. This is President Putin second visit out of Russia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The only visit he has undertaken was the brief visit to Geneva for the Russia-US summit," he said.

"The fact that the Russian president has decided to visit India for the annual summit exceptionally is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and also his personal rapport," he added.

ALSO READ | We perceive India as a great power and trusted friend, says President Putin to PM Modi

Speaking about a "record number 28 MoUs or agreements were concluded during the visit," Shringla said the "agreements were government-to-government and business-to-business, including those involving public sector units".

"The diversity of agreements and MoUs signed today shows the multifaceted nature of our bilateral partnership," he said.

He also said that the fact that President Putin decided to visit India for the annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Modi.