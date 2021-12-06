Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term reduced by two years: Reports

Myanmar military junta chief reduced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's jail term by two years, said state media. The former state cousellor of Myanmar was sentenced to four years in jail on Monday (December 6). She faced charges of corruption, flouting Covid rules and more.

Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint had their sentences for incitement against the military and flouting coronavirus rules "pardoned to two years", from four by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, state TV said.

Suu Kyi's government was toppled by military junta in a coup on February 1. The military used force to quell the subsequent protests that rocked the nation.

Suu Kyi's sentencing drew global condemnation. United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called trial of Aung San Suu Kyi a 'sham'

The conviction of Suu Kyi "closes another door to political dialogue" in Myanmar, where the military took power on Feb. 1, and "will only deepen rejection of the coup", Bachelet said in a statement issued by her Geneva office.

“The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated,” Bachelet added.

Suu Kyi was handed the jail term for incitement against the military.

"This is an example of the harshness and the viciousness of the military," said spokesperson of Amnesty, the global human rights watchdog.

The US condemned Suu Kyi's sentence. It slammed the sentencing as an 'affront' to justice.

"We urge the regime to release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained, including other democratically elected officials," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The European Union was unhappy over Suu Kyi's sentencing as well.

"The European Union strongly condemns this politically motivated verdict, which constitutes another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement.

Aung San Suu Kyi is a Nobel laureate. The Nobel Committee has expressed concern as well.

"The Nobel Committee is concerned about what this means for the future of democracy in Myanmar. It is also concerned about the impact a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally," committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen told AFP in an email.

(With inputs from agencies)